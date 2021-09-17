Money laundering case: IUML's Kunhalikutty quizzed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned senior leader and Muslim League (IUML) national secretary PK Kunhalikutty in connection with the alleged money laundering incident using Malayalam daily Chandrika. Kunhalikutty appeared at the ED office here around 4 pm.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering by former Works Minister and fellow League leader Ebrahimkunju, who allegedly credited Rs10 crore to the account of IUML mouthpiece Chandrika when demonetisation was announced. It is alleged that the amount was received as a bribe by Ebrahimkunju in the Palarivattom flyover project.

“It is our responsibility to clarify facts with the ED regarding the allegation levelled now. We can submit evidence to disprove the charges. As a member of Chandrika’s director board, a clarification is necessary in these circumstances,” Kunhalikutty said.

The League leader said that he was only required to give a statement on the Chandrika incident as per the ED notice served on him. “I have been summoned as a witness by ED as part of the probe. All required evidence’ will be submitted before ED,” he said.

On the political agenda behind questioning by ED, Kunhalikutty said that there is politics behind the matter. “There is a little bit of politics in this. Otherwise, such a case would not have surfaced,” he said.

Though Kunhalikutty was asked to appear for interrogation last week, he had sought more time. Following this, the ED had served fresh notice on him.