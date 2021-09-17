STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Money laundering case: IUML's Kunhalikutty quizzed

It is alleged that the amount was received as a bribe by Ebrahimkunju  in the Palarivattom flyover project.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vengara MLA PK Kunhalikutty coming out of the ED office in Kochi on Thursday after appearing before the officers in connection with Chandrika daily money laundering case | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned senior leader and Muslim League (IUML) national secretary PK Kunhalikutty in connection with the alleged money laundering incident using Malayalam daily Chandrika. Kunhalikutty appeared at the ED office here around 4 pm.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering by former Works Minister and fellow League leader Ebrahimkunju, who allegedly credited Rs10 crore to the account of IUML mouthpiece Chandrika when demonetisation was announced. It is alleged that the amount was received as a bribe by Ebrahimkunju  in the Palarivattom flyover project.

“It is our responsibility to clarify facts with the ED regarding the allegation levelled now. We can submit evidence to disprove the charges. As a member of Chandrika’s director board, a clarification is necessary in these circumstances,” Kunhalikutty said.

The League leader said that he was only required to give a statement on the Chandrika incident as per the ED notice served on him. “I have been summoned as a witness by ED as part of the probe. All required evidence’ will be submitted before ED,” he said.

On the political agenda behind questioning by ED, Kunhalikutty said that there is politics behind the matter. “There is a little bit of politics in this. Otherwise, such a case would not have surfaced,” he said. 
 Though Kunhalikutty was asked to appear for interrogation last week, he had sought more time.  Following this, the ED had served fresh notice on him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Money laundering
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp