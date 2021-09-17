She was in frontline until claimed by Covid: Pinarayi pays tribute to youngster

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has paid rich tributes to a Covid frontline worker who passed away after contracting the coronavirus infection. SR Asha — who has been volunteering ever since the start of the pandemic — tested positive only once, and that proved fatal.

Expressing condolences, Pinarayi said the loss of the youngster is heart-rending and painful. Asha, 24, passed away due to Covid complications on Tuesday. Belonging to Villikulam of Thalayal ward in Balaramapuram panchayat in the capital, she had undertaken voluntary duties diligently even while continuing her studies.

“A member of the panchayat Rapid Response Team and a regular presence in the community kitchen, Asha was at the forefront of a plethora of Covid-related voluntary work up until she tested positive for Covid. Deepest condolences,” the CM noted on his FB page.

A second-year law student at CSI Institute of Law Studies, Parassala, Asha was a local committee member of DYFI unit, Balaramapuram north, and vice president of SFI local committee.