STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two cops remanded in custody for striking deal with distributors of banned products

The Kottakkal police had seized banned tobacco products, including Hans, worth Rs 14 lakh from the area in April.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: An assistant Sub Inspector(ASI) and civil police officer(CPO) of Kottakal police station here were suspended from service and arrested for allegedly releasing banned tobacco products, which had been seized to favour the accused in the case, in exchange for a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh.  ASI Rachindran and CPO Saji Alexander were suspended on the basis of the investigation carried out by District Crime Records Bureau DySP M P Mohanachandran. The  officers were arrested under IPC Section 379 (punishment for theft) and remanded in Thursday. 

The Kottakkal police had seized banned tobacco products, including Hans, worth Rs 14 lakh from the area in April. After remanding the person from whom the items were seized, the products  were kept in police custody. Under the law, the department ought to destroy the seized tobacco products.

“However in June, the two officers gave the products back to the same people involved in the case for Rs 1.2 lakh. The officers also replaced the tobacco products stored in a room of the department with expired tobacco products. The department considers it as theft,” said Mohanachandran. The DySP said that it will be difficult for the suspended officers to return to the police service. “It is a serious offence. They will have to face inquiries, including the departmental probe, in the case,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp