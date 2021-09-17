Two cops remanded in custody for striking deal with distributors of banned products

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: An assistant Sub Inspector(ASI) and civil police officer(CPO) of Kottakal police station here were suspended from service and arrested for allegedly releasing banned tobacco products, which had been seized to favour the accused in the case, in exchange for a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh. ASI Rachindran and CPO Saji Alexander were suspended on the basis of the investigation carried out by District Crime Records Bureau DySP M P Mohanachandran. The officers were arrested under IPC Section 379 (punishment for theft) and remanded in Thursday.

The Kottakkal police had seized banned tobacco products, including Hans, worth Rs 14 lakh from the area in April. After remanding the person from whom the items were seized, the products were kept in police custody. Under the law, the department ought to destroy the seized tobacco products.

“However in June, the two officers gave the products back to the same people involved in the case for Rs 1.2 lakh. The officers also replaced the tobacco products stored in a room of the department with expired tobacco products. The department considers it as theft,” said Mohanachandran. The DySP said that it will be difficult for the suspended officers to return to the police service. “It is a serious offence. They will have to face inquiries, including the departmental probe, in the case,” he said.