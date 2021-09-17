Youth arrested in connection with Nelliyambam couple murder case

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Police have arrested the accused in the Nelliyambam twin murder case.

The accused, identified as Arjun Babu, 24, a resident of Kuruma Colony, was arrested by a team of cops led by Mananthavady DySP AP Chandran. Recently, Arjun attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison after he was summoned for questioning at the DySP office.

Keshavan Nair and his wife Padmavathi were stabbed to death by two attackers wearing facemasks around 8.30 pm on June 10 inside their house in Nelliyambam.

It was a tough case for the police as they couldn't find any evidence including the murder weapons. Though Padmavathi died only on the next day after battling for life at a hospital, police couldn't collect any information from her.

The probe team took a house on rent at Nelliyambam for setting up an office and started to collect details from the people living nearby and those who used to visit the couple's home on a regular basis.

Police started to weigh the robbery angle after receiving certain inputs. Arjun stayed 500 metres away from the house of Keshavan Nair with his elder brother in Kuruma Colony doing daily wage works. He stayed with his elder brother after his parents died.

"We found contradictions in his statements. We called him to the DySP office for a detailed interrogation. But he tried to run away and later consumed rat poison," said Arvind Sukumar, Wayanad police chief.