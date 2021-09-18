College reopening in Kerala: Guidelines issued

By Express News Service

Special camps should be held to ensure free Covid vaccination for students. For this, the head of the institution should contact the health department or the nearest vaccination centre

Educational institutions have been advised to host sessions between 8.30am and 1.30pm. The other timings recommended for the college councils by the education department are 9am to 3pm, 9.30am to 3.30pm and 10am to 4pm. Institutions have been advised to devise a timetable by mixing online and offline classes. The entire duration of classes should be 25 hours a week

Teaching and non-teaching staff must mark their attendance at the colleges. However, to balance the ongoing online classes, work-from-home mode shall continue and college councils have been assigned to ensure scheduling of shifts on a rotational basis

All institutions should ensure availability of thermal scanners. Facilities for periodic hand washing must be arranged. Must insist students and faculty on use of sanitisers and masks

Staff who are mothers with babies below one year, pregnant women, and those critically ill are permitted to continue work from home. Students who fall in this category are exempted from offline classes

All hostels should function adhering to Covid protocol. Head of the institution should ensure that protocol is implemented strictly

Practical sessions for science subjects should be given top priority

Engineering colleges have been advised to follow the present system of six-hour classes daily