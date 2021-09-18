STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

College reopening in Kerala: Guidelines issued

Special camps should  be held to ensure free Covid vaccination for students. For this, the head of the institution should contact the health department or the nearest vaccination centre

Published: 18th September 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational imag. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

Special camps should be held to ensure free Covid vaccination for students. For this, the head of the institution should contact the health department or the nearest vaccination centre

Educational institutions have been advised to host sessions between 8.30am and 1.30pm. The other timings recommended for the college councils by the education department are 9am to 3pm, 9.30am to 3.30pm and 10am to 4pm. Institutions have been advised to devise a timetable by mixing online and offline classes. The entire duration of classes should be 25 hours a week

Teaching and non-teaching staff must mark their attendance at the colleges. However, to balance the ongoing online classes, work-from-home mode shall continue and college councils have been assigned to ensure scheduling of shifts on a rotational basis

All institutions should ensure availability of thermal scanners. Facilities for periodic hand washing must be arranged. Must insist students and faculty on use of sanitisers and masks

Staff who are mothers with babies below one year, pregnant women, and those critically ill are permitted to continue  work from home. Students who fall in this category are exempted from offline classes 

All hostels should function adhering to Covid protocol. Head of the institution should ensure that protocol is implemented strictly

Practical sessions for science subjects should be given top priority

Engineering colleges have been advised to follow the present system of six-hour classes daily

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
College reopening Kerala
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp