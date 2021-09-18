STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges in Kerala to open on Oct 4, PG classes to let in all

All higher educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges, will be reopened on October 4.

Published: 18th September 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All higher educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges, will be reopened on October 4. In first phase, the classes for final-year PG courses (third and fourth semesters) will function with 100% attendance. However, classes for final-year undergraduate courses (fifth and sixth semesters) will be held on alternate days with 50% attendance or daily, provided there are sufficient classrooms to accommodate them.

However, classes for all other semesters will continue in online mode. The colleges have also been instructed to revise the timetable to manage online and offline classes simultaneously. The state government has also called for forming Jagratha committees to monitor the safe conduct of classes.

The government sought cooperation from local bodies, health workers and volunteers to disinfect the class rooms, libraries, canteens and officers in the educational institutions. The heads of the institutions will be responsible for the strict compliance of Covid protocol. The order stated the students should maintain social distancing norms strictly.

OTHER KEY GUIDELINES

  •  Special camps should be organised to ensure free Covid vaccination for students
  •  All hostels should function by adhering to Covid protocol
  •  Practical classes for science should be given top priority
  •  Engineering colleges must follow the present system of six-hour sessions on a daily basis
