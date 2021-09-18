CPM warns of communal forces’ efforts to lure college girls into terrorism

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPM, which has always rejected reports of ‘love jihad’ in the state, has finally accepted the charge, albeit indirectly. In a clear indication that the party too shares the sentiment, the CPM leadership has warned of deliberate efforts by communal forces to lure college girls into terrorist activities.

This was mentioned in a note circulated among its cadre ahead of the CPM’s branch and area committee conferences. “Conscious efforts are also being made to entice educated girls from professional colleges into terrorist activities,” the note said.

The party has also warned about attempts to turn people from Christian communities against Muslims.

The CPM note comes at a time when the ‘narcotic jihad’ remark by the Pala Bishop has been making ripples in political circles. The BJP leadership said the CPM observation of minority communalism trying to lure girls is exactly what the BJP has been saying for long.

In its observations about minority communalism, the CPM pointed out that Sangh Parivar activities have created a sense of insecurity among the minorities. “At the same time, Muslim communal-minority politics has been trying to make inroads into Muslim organisations. The Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been trying for an Islamic nation, is trying to propagate its ideology through social media. It’s a matter of serious concern that there are debates in favour of the Taliban in Kerala society,” said the party note.

It added that there is a high probability of the Congress joining hands with communal forces. The CPM circular further noted the growing communal sentiment among a section of Christians. “Though the Christian community generally doesn’t support communal ideologies, of late there’s communal influence in a small section among them,” the note said.

BJP gaining ground as political force: CPM circular

The BJP gaining ground as a political force through its focus on temples has also been cited in the party circular. The party feels that the Left cadre should intervene in such a manner to prevent believers rallying behind communal forces.

“The party should resist attempts by communal forces to influence the faithful,” the note stressed. The CPM observations gain significance in the backdrop of the recent controversy over the Pala Bishop’s statement on ‘narcotic jihad’.

On Friday, CPM secretaryin- charge A Vijayaraghavan said the Bishop made the statement without any illmeaning but attempts are being made to communalise the Kerala society through wrong campaigns in connection with the statement.

A section of individuals, some groups and even a section of media has been trying to flare up communal sentiments over the remark, he said. “We should realise that communal forces take different shapes and come in various colours to divide society. We should be cautious and resist such attempts,” said Vijayaraghavan while responding to queries on CPM’s warning on girl students being lured into extremism.

‘Why CPM reluctant to admit love jihad?’

“Why is the CPM not ready to admit that love jihad is a reality? Why is it reluctant to admit that what is being referred to by them now is the same love jihad that we have been harping on for so long,” asked BJP state chief K Surendran. When the Pala Bishop said the same thing, the CPM took a stance against it, he said.