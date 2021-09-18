Kerala HSE, VHSE first year exams begin on September 24

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams will be held from September 24 to October 18 and from September 24 to October 13 respectively.

The timetable is available on the portal www.dhsekerala.gov.in. The revised timetable was issued after the Supreme Court gave permission to the state government on Friday to conduct the examination in strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Aimed at giving adequate time for candidates to prepare for the examination, a gap of one to five days has been given in between the exams. All the exams will be held in the forenoon session and Covid protocol will be strictly followed.

A separate exam will be held for students who have registered or who are yet to register for Private, Compartmental, Re-admission, lateral entry and private full course categories, the General Education Department said in a release.

ALSO WATCH |