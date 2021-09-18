STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HSE, VHSE first year exams begin on September 24

The revised timetable was issued after the Supreme Court gave permission to the state government on Friday to conduct the examination in strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Published: 18th September 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of students in an examination hall.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams will be held from September 24 to October 18 and from September 24 to October 13 respectively.

The timetable is available on the portal www.dhsekerala.gov.in. The revised timetable was issued after the Supreme Court gave permission to the state government on Friday to conduct the examination in strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Aimed at giving adequate time for candidates to prepare for the examination, a gap of one to five days has been given in between the exams. All the exams will be held in the forenoon session and Covid protocol will be strictly followed.

A separate exam will be held for students who have registered or who are yet to register for Private, Compartmental, Re-admission, lateral entry and private full course categories, the General Education Department said in a release.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HSE exams Kerala VHSE exams
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp