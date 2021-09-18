Kerala's Aniyan Midhun gears up for World Wushu Championship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala native Aniyan Midhun is set to participate in the World Wushu Championship which will be held in Kyrgyzstan from September 23 to 27.

The Thrissur native will be competing in the 70 kg category. Midhun is part of a four-member Indian contingent taking part in the Championship.

"I am really looking forward to it. The championship will be a tough one but I have been preparing well and am confident of putting on a strong show," said Midhun.

The 28-year-old had recently created a history of his own by winning gold at the 2021 South Asian Wushu Championship.

Midhun was the first person from South India to make it to the national team when he got selected for the South Asian Championship which was held in Nepal earlier this year. He is trained by Kuldeep Handoo, an Arjun Award winner.



"Winning gold at the South Asian Wushu Championship gave me a lot of confidence and I want to take that to the World Wushu Championship. But this is a completely new challenge and I am ready for it. Competing with the people from across the world will give me great exposure and I hope to get the support of my countrymen," he said.