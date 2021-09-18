STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man ends life after failure in business

A 52-year-old man who was reeling under debt reportedly committed suicide at his house near Vilabhagam at Anchuthengu on Thursday evening. 

Published: 18th September 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 52-year-old man who was reeling under debt reportedly committed suicide at his house near Vilabhagam at Anchuthengu on Thursday evening. 

The deceased, Biju alias Unni, had returned from the Gulf two years ago and was in financial trouble after the business ventures he had started in the state during Covid failed to take off, police sources said. Biju reportedly hung himself from the cross bar of the well.  In the pursuit, the noose broke and his body fell into the well, which was about 100 feet deep.  

The Fire and Rescue Services team on Thursday night found the body which was headless, while the severed head was retrieved on Friday.  It’s unclear whether the neck got severed while hanging or by hitting any obstacle while falling into the well.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp