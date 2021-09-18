Man ends life after failure in business

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 52-year-old man who was reeling under debt reportedly committed suicide at his house near Vilabhagam at Anchuthengu on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Biju alias Unni, had returned from the Gulf two years ago and was in financial trouble after the business ventures he had started in the state during Covid failed to take off, police sources said. Biju reportedly hung himself from the cross bar of the well. In the pursuit, the noose broke and his body fell into the well, which was about 100 feet deep.

The Fire and Rescue Services team on Thursday night found the body which was headless, while the severed head was retrieved on Friday. It’s unclear whether the neck got severed while hanging or by hitting any obstacle while falling into the well.