Shibulal, Amitabh Kant to train Kerala ministers on nuances of governance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left front’s experiment to form a cabinet dominated by new faces had raised many an eyebrow during the swearing-in of Pinarayi 2.0 government. The inexperience of ministers would lead to crisis in administration, felt political observers and senior bureaucrats who also doubted whether the timing of experiment was ideal as the state had been battling Covid.

Insiders in the LDF secretly admit the performance of the government in the first quarter was not up to the mark and confusion over administrative matters had crippled governance in some of the departments.

As the government turns four months in office, the ministers will be huddled up for a three-day rigorous training, starting from September 20, at the Institute of Management in Governance, here. They will be walked through a range of topics, from the nuances of administrative system to the pitfalls in social media, by a cream of experts having global exposure and expertise. Among the faculties are Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal and digital university Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme at 9.30am on Monday at the IMG. Ex-cabinet secretary and former vice-chairman of State Planning Board K M Chandrasekhar will lead the inaugural session of nuances in administrative system.

T’Pur am: The afternoon session on day one will be on challenges faced by the leadership in times of disasters, which will be handled by Muralee Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction in the UN Environment Programme. Former IIM professor Mathukutty M Monippally will handle the day’s concluding session on leadership.

The second day’s first session on challenges in implementing projects will be led by Kant. It will be followed by a session on effective performance by Shibulal. World Bank consultant Dr Gita Gopal will deliver the talk on funding agencies and project components. IMG director K Jayakumar will lead the session on how to maintain a cordial relation between ministers and officers.

The session on e-governance on September 22 will be led by Saji. Anil Swarup, former secretary to union government, will speak on the role of “inspiration” in delivering excellent results. The concluding session on the pitfalls in social media will be handled by young communication professionals Nidhi Sudhan and Vijesh Ram, founders Citizen Digital Foundation. In 2011, the then CM Oommen Chandy had arranged a daylong training for ministers in IIM, Kozhikode.