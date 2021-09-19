67 elected representatives in Kerala clear Class 12 equivalency exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 67 elected representatives figured among the 11,249 learners who passed the Higher Secondary equivalency exam of the State Literacy Mission this year. The Higher Secondary equivalency exam is considered on a par with the regular Class 12 exam and enables the learners to pursue higher studies.

The elected representatives who passed this year include 31 panchayat members, two panchayat presidents, one panchayat vice-president and seven members of panchayat standing committees. Also among the successful candidates are 11 block panchayat members, two members of block panchayat standing committees and a block panchayat vice-president.

The highest number of elected representatives who passed the equivalency exam was from Malappuram. A total of 19 elected representatives, including 13 women and six men, were among the list of successful candidates from the district. The exam for Humanities and Commerce streams were held in July. According to Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala, most of the elected representatives, especially a large number of women, were very eager to join the course when they realised its possibilities.

“The elected representatives have told us that their interventions in various issues have been strengthened after undergoing the course. Some of them are also planning to pursue higher studies,” she added.

Besides, a programme named ‘Vijayolsavam’ is being held till September 25 to felicitate successful candidates.

Along with an online meet of the learners, sessions by experts on various higher educational avenues after the equivalency exam will also be held. The overall success rate of the equivalency exam, conducted by the Higher Secondary Exam Board, was 79.7%. The pass percentage in Commerce and Humanities streams were 79.88% and 84.81% respectively. An option for scrutiny and revaluation of the answer-scripts has also been provided.