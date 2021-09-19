Private schools in Kerala welcome state government's decision to reopen schools on November 1

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Managements of unaided institutions have welcomed the state government's decision to reopen schools in a phased manner from November 1. The schools, mostly affiliated to national boards such as CBSE and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), are hopeful that the next one-and-a-half to two months would give adequate time to make all arrangements for a smooth reopening of the institutions.

According to Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools, educational institutions affiliated to CBSE are bound to follow all guidelines issued by the state government. The National Council is the parent body of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CSSK) that has over 800 member schools in the state. "Safety and health of students will be primary concerns but we will take all necessary precautions," she said.

Asked about the low attendance in schools that are functioning in other states, she added that sending children to school was the prerogative of the parents.

"The final decision on whether to send the child to school rests with the parent. On our part, we are prepared to conduct classes in a blended mode that involves both online as well as offline sessions," she added.

Schools affiliated to CISCE have also welcomed the government decision. Fr James Mullassery, Secretary, Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) said member schools were in support of school reopening.

"If we wait for schools to reopen till the COVID situation come under full control, it would take a couple of more years. However, all safety precautions would be adopted and we expect the government to issue a detailed set of guidelines on how to conduct classes in the present scenario," he added.

The government had on Saturday decided to reopen schools based on the recommendations of the expert committee on COVID management. While offline classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and also standards 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, classes for standards 8, 9 and 11 will begin on November 15.