STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private schools in Kerala welcome state government's decision to reopen schools on November 1

According to Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools, educational institutions affiliated to CBSE are bound to follow all guidelines issued by the state government.

Published: 19th September 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Representational photo (File photo| EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Managements of unaided institutions have welcomed the state government's decision to reopen schools in a phased manner from November 1. The schools, mostly affiliated to national boards such as CBSE and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), are hopeful that the next one-and-a-half to two months would give adequate time to make all arrangements for a smooth reopening of the institutions.

According to Indira Rajan, secretary general of the National Council of CBSE Schools, educational institutions affiliated to CBSE are bound to follow all guidelines issued by the state government. The National Council is the parent body of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CSSK) that has over 800 member schools in the state. "Safety and health of students will be primary concerns but we will take all necessary precautions," she said.

Asked about the low attendance in schools that are functioning in other states, she added that sending children to school was the prerogative of the parents.

"The final decision on whether to send the child to school rests with the parent. On our part, we are prepared to conduct classes in a blended mode that involves both online as well as offline sessions," she added.

WATCH |

Schools affiliated to CISCE have also welcomed the government decision. Fr James Mullassery, Secretary, Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) said member schools were in support of school reopening.

"If we wait for schools to reopen till the COVID situation come under full control, it would take a couple of more years. However, all safety precautions would be adopted and we expect the government to issue a detailed set of guidelines on how to conduct classes in the present scenario," he added.

The government had on Saturday decided to reopen schools based on the recommendations of the expert committee on COVID management. While offline classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and also standards 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, classes for standards 8, 9 and 11 will begin on November 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISCE CBSE Kerala schools kerala unlock Kerala schools reopening Council of CBSE Schools Kerala Schools unlock
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp