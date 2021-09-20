‘Action plan for resuming classes soon’: Kerala Education Minister on schools' reopening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government will prepare a comprehensive action plan for the reopening of schools in the state, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Sunday.

On Saturday, the government announced that schools in the state will be reopened on November 1. Classes from 1 to 7 as well as 10 and 12 will begin from November 1 while the rest will start from November 15.

“Preparations have been started for the reopening. Classes will be held in shifts,” he said.

“Wearing mask will be mandatory in classes. All the classrooms and school buses will be disinfected. Special arrangements will be made in schools that do not have buses. Online classes will be held along with offline ones,” he said.

He said there will be an official-level discussion within two days on the reopening.

“The decision will be taken jointly by the education and health departments. Opinions from teachers’ associations will also be considered,” he said.

He denied speculations that the education department was not consulted before the government announced the decision to reopen schools.

“Some media outlets published false reports,” he said.