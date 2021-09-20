End all controversies, says Syro-Malabar Church head on ‘narcotic jihad’ row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ten days after the ‘narcotic jihad’ remark by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt sparked a row and heated debates across the state, Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Sunday called for an end to all the controversies and discussions that affected religious and communal harmony.

“Discussions and controversies endangering religious harmony and communal fraternity are raging in Kerala society now. It is Kerala’s tradition that believers of all religions and communities live together in the spirit of brotherhood. We should take extreme care to ensure no move of ours affects this adversely. We should hold fast to fraternal feelings among different communities,” Alencherry said in a statement.

He cautioned that misinterpreting the statements and actions of persons in holding responsible positions in society will lead to serious misunderstandings and discord.

“We should be cautious against such tendencies. It is imperative that everyone turns away from the current vitiated situation and returns to peace and friendship,” said Alencherry, who is also the president of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

He said love and brotherhood were the foundations of Christianity and the Church had always insisted on respecting all religious faiths and cooperating with everyone.

“No Christian church or its servant wishes to create a situation that causes conflict in society. All the members of the Church should exercise restraint so that none deviates from the path of peace ever. Even in cases where we fear there is a possibility of hurting the religious sentiments of any group, we need to exercise extreme discretion, show mutual respect and find solutions to any issue through deliberations in an atmosphere of fraternity,” said the cardinal.

“Let us put an end to all controversies and move forward with love and brotherhood. Let us cooperate wholeheartedly to our religious, political and community leaders’ efforts to bring harmony in society,” he said.