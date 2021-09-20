STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Instagram chat: Teacher booked for driving minor girl to suicide, surrenders

Usman A, 25, who taught English in the Sa-adiya English Medium Senior Secondary School at Deli in Kasaragod, surrendered before the Melparamba police on Sunday.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD:  The Melparamba police have charged a teacher with driving a 13-year-old schoolgirl to suicide.

The teacher was allegedly engaged in an inappropriate virtual relationship with the girl. Usman A, 25, who taught English in the Sa-adiya English Medium Senior Secondary School at Deli in Kasaragod, surrendered before the Melparamba police on Sunday.

Melparamba SHO Uttam Das T said Usman was booked under IPC Section 305, which deals with the abetment of suicide of a minor. If found guilty, he can be punished with death, life imprisonment or imprisonment up to 10 years.

Usman A

Initially, the Adoor native was charged with sexual harassment (Section 11 of Pocso Act) and cruelty to a child by a person in authority (Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act).

The Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights had also registered a suo motu case and sought reports from the district police chief, Bekal DySP, the Melparamba SHO and district child protection officer before October 4.

The Class 8 student of Sa-adiya had allegedly ended her life in her house on the night of September 7.

Earlier in that day, her father had met school principal Haneefa Anees and accused Usman of engaging in inappropriate conversations with the girl on Instagram.

However, Usman reportedly told Haneefa that the girl had claimed to be a Class 12 student of Sharjah Brilliant School in the UAE. 

His advocate Shameer said Usman neither taught the student nor knew her personally.

Haneefa said Usman was terminated from service as he failed to maintain the high moral standard expected from a teacher.

The girl’s father told the police that his daughter ended her life because of harassment by Usman.

Though the girl died on September 7, Usman was booked under the Pocso and Juvenile Justice Acts only on September 13, after her mobile phone was analysed by the cyber police. Protests had started brewing in the district when the police failed to arrest the accused. 

On September 18, Udma MLA C H Kunhambu issued a statement demanding Usman’s immediate arrest.

“It is shameful that the teacher indulged in such a crime when children are facing new challenges because of online classes. Instead of extending emotional support, he misused his position as a teacher. His online chatting put the girl under severe mental pressure,” said the statement from Kunhambu. Shameer said Usman had sought anticipatory bail.

“Chances of him getting bail looked bleak. So he surrendered on my advice,” he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Instagram Suicide Mental Health Sa-adiya English Medium Senior Secondary School
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp