Bank fraud whistleblower returns home

Published: 21st September 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:25 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Sujesh Kannattu, who was ousted by the CPM Porathissery local committee for having raised his voice against the loan scam at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, returned home early morning on Monday, much to the relief of his family.

His brother, Suresh, had lodged a complaint with the Irinjalakkuda police on Sunday, raising apprehension that Sujesh, who left home on Saturday, had gone missing. His phone was switched off and he remained unavailable on WhatsApp as well. Since Sujesh has been receiving anonymous threat calls, his brother took the matter to police.

Suresh, who had installed a software to track Sujesh, found his number got switched off in Kannur. On his return, Sujesh said he had visited the Parassinikkadavu Muthappan temple. He also apologised for the inconvenience caused to others, including family members, as he had switched off his phone.

