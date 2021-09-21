Kerala minister Roshy Augustine comes to rescue of cyclist lying on road after accident

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine came to the rescue of a man who was left unattended after meeting with an accident in Kollam. The incident took place near Kureeppuzha bridge along the bypass road around 9 pm on Monday. On his way to Thiruvananthapuram after meetings at Karunagapally and Chavara, the minister saw a cyclist lying on the road after an accident.

Roshy Augustine immediately stopped his vehicle and got out to help him. With the help of police officers in his pilot vehicle, he took the injured person to a nearby private hospital at Mathilil, Kollam. The man has been identified as Tulsidharan (60), a native of Kureeppuzha South. He was discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid, as his injuries were not serious.

"Vehicles were passing along the road but no one stopped. I immediately got down there. The police officials in the pilot vehicle also came to help. I gave water to the injured. He was rushed to the nearby hospital in an autorickshaw," said the minister in his Facebook post.

The minister said he could not go to the hospital as he had to reach Thiruvananthapuram immediately. As police officials assured him that they will take care of the situation, he continued his journey to the state capital. A sub-inspector later informed him that the injury was not serious and the patient is safe.



"It is clear that what I did is the duty of any citizen. It's not a big deal when a minister does it. But what hurt me was something else. The man was lying on the the road bleeding for about 20 minutes. Fortunately, nothing unpleasant happened as the injuries were not serious. Usually we act proactively in an emergency. But when they see road accidents, some reluctantly turn their face away. Don't do that, remember our loved ones for a moment. Imagine what if they are in such a position. Then you will automatically feel the need to help them," Roshy wrote on his Facebook page.