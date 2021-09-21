Kerala Police keeps eye on illegal activities in alleged sexual chatrooms on social networking platform during nights

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who enter alleged sexual chat rooms on a social audio app, beware! Kerala police is monitoring those spaces to observe activities on the voice-based social networking platform, following information that unusual things are happening there during nights.

Police said several "sexual chatrooms" are active on the social audio app during nights.

"Our social media wing and social patrolling team of intelligence are randomly observing activities on the social audio app following information that talks in the sexual chatrooms are becoming vulgar," a police officer told PTI.

Police decided to observe such activities on the app following information that many times things turn indecent in the audio-based social media network, he said.

Besides, the police are also observing the activities of certain elements in the social networking platform who are allegedly trying to create division among society on communal lines, particularly following the controversial "narcotic jihad" remarks of a Catholic bishop in the state, the official said.