STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Police keeps eye on illegal activities in alleged sexual chatrooms on social networking platform during nights

Kerala police is monitoring to observe activities on the voice-based social networking platform, following information that unusual things are happening there during nights.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who enter alleged sexual chat rooms on a social audio app, beware! Kerala police is monitoring those spaces to observe activities on the voice-based social networking platform, following information that unusual things are happening there during nights.

Police said several "sexual chatrooms" are active on the social audio app during nights.

"Our social media wing and social patrolling team of intelligence are randomly observing activities on the social audio app following information that talks in the sexual chatrooms are becoming vulgar," a police officer told PTI.

Police decided to observe such activities on the app following information that many times things turn indecent in the audio-based social media network, he said.

Besides, the police are also observing the activities of certain elements in the social networking platform who are allegedly trying to create division among society on communal lines, particularly following the controversial "narcotic jihad" remarks of a Catholic bishop in the state, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Kerala Crime Kerala Kerala Sexual Chatrooms
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp