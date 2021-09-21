Kerala to begin Plus 1 admission on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Admission for first year higher secondary course, on the basis of the first allotment list, will be held in schools from September 23 to October 1. The first list will be out on September 22. Students, accompanied by guardians, should appear for admission at the schools allotted. They should carry original certificates. The printout of the allotment letter will be provided by the allotted school at the time of admission.

Students receiving allotment for their first option should remit fees and take permanent admission, a release from the General Education Department said. Students who have not applied for admission till now can do so during the supplementary allotment to be held after the second allotment.

Students who had given wrong details in the application form and those who had not given final confirmation can also participate in the supplementary allotment. The sports quota allotment results will also be published along with the main allotment list and the admissions will be held on September 25 and 29.

Teachers’ unions have flayed the decision to carry out the admission in the midst of the Plus One Board exam. With very limited staff in Higher Secondary schools and teachers deployed in other institutions for exam duty, the admission process will go haywire, said Manoj S of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association.