Religious heads call for micro-level efforts to maintain social harmony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaders of various religious communities in the state called for micro-level efforts to maintain religious harmony. A meeting of these leaders held in the capital city on Monday discussed ways to restore peace and harmony among different communities in the light of the ‘narcotic jihad’ remarks of Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of the Syro Malabar Church.

The meeting observed that inter-religious dialogues at the local level would help in a big way to maintain religious harmony. The absence of Changanassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam was conspicuous at the meeting, though the organisers had earlier said he would attend it.

“Forums like this at the local level will help foster good relations between different communities. All should view other religions with respect and desist from hurting others. People engaged in religious and spiritual activities should take the lead,” Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop and Catholicos of the Malankara Syrian Catholic Church, said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Cardinal Cleemis said the meeting was held not to blame anyone but to avoid the recurrence of such incidents. It will be a good move if the chief minister convenes a meeting of religious leaders, he said.

Munavarali Shihab Thangal, president of the Muslim Youth League, said open discussions would help allay the confusion and unrest among communities following the bishop’s statement. “Not just this, we should take precautions to avoid a repeat of many such incidents that had happened in the past,” he said.



“There are divisive thoughts in the lower strata of society and on social media. Local-level inter-religious meetings can help address these. There should be no compromise on fundamentalists of any kind,” he said.

Palayam Imam Dr V P Suhaib Moulavi said the meeting was just a preliminary step. More discussions should be held with the participation of more Muslim outfits, he said.

Swami Gururetnam Jnana Thapaswi, general secretary of Santhigiri Ashram, said discussions will be held with religious leaders who had kept away from Monday’s meeting. Efforts will be made to heal the wounds of Muslim community, he said.

Archbishop Soosa Pakiam of the Latin Catholic Church, Marthoma Church Sufragan Metropolitan Joseph Mar Barnabas, Bishop Gabriel Mar Gregorios of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Bishop Mathews Mar Anthimos of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church, Kozhikode Palayam Imam Dr Husaain Madavoor, Kerala Muslim Jama’at president Karamana Bayar, Swami Sookshmananda of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Aswathi Thirunal of Ekalavyasram, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen’s Al Ameen Beemapally and Islamic scholar Ashraf Kadakkal attended the meeting.

‘NARCOTICS IS JUST NARCOTICS’

Cardinal Cleemis on Monday hinted that he did not share the Pala bishop’s view. Asked about his opinion on giving a communal colour to narcotic cases, Cardinal Cleemis said: “Narcotics is just narcotics, that is it. Hope it’s clear.” Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam of Changanassery Archdiocese under which the Pala diocese comes did not attend the meeting.