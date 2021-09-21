Some Christian sects promoting conversion: Vellappally Natesan

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that some Christian sects in the country are converting people by exploiting their backwardness. In a press conference at Kanichukulangara near here on Monday, he said Christian missionaries are converting more people globally compared to the Muslim community.

“All Christian denominations are not propagating conversion. However, a few are propagating their ideology exploiting the economic backwardness of people. Love jihad is not a new incident. I had said earlier that there is love jihad. At the time, everyone stamped me a communal person. But it has been proved true now,” Vellappally said. He said remarks by Fr Roy Kannanchira, head of the Malayalam daily Deepika, that Ezhava community members were engaged in conversation in the state is not suited to his post.

“He made such a comment sitting at the top of a Christian daily. It is unbecoming of his position. He is a senior priest of the Catholic Church and such a comment is not good for society. Priesthood is not a licence to comment against anybody,” Vellappally said.

He rejected the statement of Pala bishop about ‘narcotic jihad’. “No holy war has been waged in the name of narcotics. The sale of narcotics is active near schools and colleges in the state. But if someone is says the Muslim community has the sole responsibility, that should be criticised,” he said.