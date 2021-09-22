Kerala achieves milestone in Covid fight, one crore fully vaccinated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic, the number of people who has been administered both doses of Covid vaccine in the state crossed one crore on Tuesday. The state has also inoculated 90% of the eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Health Minister Veena George said while 2.41 crore people (90.31%) of the state’s eligible population took the first dose of the vaccine, the number of people who received both doses stood a little below 1.01 crore (1,00,90,634). This is 37.78% of the total 2.67 crore eligible population. A total of 3.42 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the state till now.

The districts that are leading in terms of vaccination rate are Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki. Since the number of people requiring the vaccine has reduced, the rush at vaccination centres has also come down proportionately.

The minister urged people to take both doses of the vaccine at the earliest. Women fared better than men in terms of vaccination rate. While 1.77 crore doses of vaccine were administered to women, men received 1.64 crore vaccine doses. All Covid frontline workers have received the first dose of vaccine while 87% of them received the second dose. The single dose vaccination rate for people above the age of 45 stood at 96%. Of them, 56% had also received the second dose.

Vax stats

37.78% of eligible population get both doses

2.41 crore administered first dose

3.42 cr doses given in total

87% of frontline workers get second dose

Black fungus case reported in Kochi

Kochi: After an interval, a case of mucormycosis or black fungus has been reported in state. A

38-year-old woman from Udayamperoor under treat-ment for Covid at a hospital in Kochi has been diagnosed with fungal infection.