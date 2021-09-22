Kodi Suni acting like jail chief: K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Pinarayi Vijayan government has turned the jails in the state into tourist centres for prisoners like Kodi Suni, said Congress state president K Sudhakaran.

While speaking to reporters in Kannur on the sidelines of a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday, he said Kodi Suni is acting like a jail superintendent and there is no point in giving a complaint to the government which protects and provides all facilities for him in the jail.

“People in Kerala know well that Kodi Suni has been enjoying his stay in the prison. Even after the news has come out that some prisoners have been making calls from jails frequently, the chief minister has not responded. He hasn’t even shown the decency to say at least that the government would either carry out an investigation,” said Sudhakaran.

“Since this is the stand of the CM who rules the state, there is no point in giving complaints on such developments to the government. People are angry with the lawlessness prevailing in the state.”