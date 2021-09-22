Malayalam poet, scholar Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram passes away at 83

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 83. The former college teacher was also an acclaimed translator.

During his 30-year-long teaching career, Sundaram taught at various government colleges and served as the principal of Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi and University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

His main works include "Kannipookkal", "Iniyum Baakiyundu Dinangal", "Punarjani", "Twins", "Krishnakripasagaram", "Unnichiruthevicharitham", "Unniyadicharitham", "Melpathurinte Narayaneeyam", "Narayaneeyam Dasakasamgraham" and "Vaishikathanthram". The late poet also received accolades for his translated works that include "Bilhanakaviyude Chourapanchashika, "Udyanapalakakan", "Gitanjali" and "Bharthruhariyude Shathakathayam".

Sundaram's wife Dr KS Ammukkutty had died earlier. She was a former assistant director at the Health Department. He is survived by his children Rajesh and Ratheesh.

