STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayalam poet, scholar Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram passes away at 83

Sundaram's wife Dr KS Ammukkutty had died earlier. She was a former assistant director at the Health Department. He is survived by his children Rajesh and Ratheesh.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram

Malayalam poet Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 83. The former college teacher was also an acclaimed translator.

During his 30-year-long teaching career, Sundaram taught at various government colleges and served as the principal of Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi and University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

His main works include "Kannipookkal", "Iniyum Baakiyundu Dinangal", "Punarjani", "Twins", "Krishnakripasagaram", "Unnichiruthevicharitham", "Unniyadicharitham", "Melpathurinte Narayaneeyam", "Narayaneeyam Dasakasamgraham" and "Vaishikathanthram". The late poet also received accolades for his translated works that include "Bilhanakaviyude Chourapanchashika, "Udyanapalakakan", "Gitanjali" and "Bharthruhariyude Shathakathayam".

Sundaram's wife Dr KS Ammukkutty had died earlier. She was a former assistant director at the Health Department. He is survived by his children Rajesh and Ratheesh.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Sundaram Dhanuvachapuram
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp