Covid spread in Kerala under control: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid spread in the state is being brought under control, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The average number of active cases between September 15 and 21 was 1,78,363. Of them, only 2% required oxygen beds and 1% required ICU admission.

The growth rate of new cases reduced by 13% when compared to the previous week. The drop in hospital admissions, ICU, ventillator and oxygen support were 10%, 6%, 7% and 10% respectively. The number of new hospital admissions and severe cases are showing a declining trend.

The CM asked people to maintain vigil though there are relaxations in restrictions. Vaccinated people should also maintain vigil because they can contract the disease in non-severe form. The number of recoveries has also seen an increase. There is no relaxation in wearing masks.

The CM pointed out that a large number of senior citizens are yet to take vaccines. Elderly and those with comorbidity also show reluctance to get hospitalised. Thirty per cent of infected senior citizens died since they did not reach hospitals in time. Those above the age of 65 and people with other ailments should take vaccines and get hospitalised if infected. It can reduce the death rate, he said.

Seroprevalence study is being completed in state, Pinarayi added. The decision to open colleges next month and schools in November is because of the decline in the pandemic spread, he said.