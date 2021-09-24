Comprehensive guidelines on school reopening in Kerala soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run-up to the phased reopening of schools from November 1, the government has tasked the Principal Secretaries of General Education and Health to come up with a comprehensive set of guidelines that would touch upon various aspects relating to resumption of academic activity in schools.

Briefing reporters after attending a meeting to discuss the broad aspects of school reopening, General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George said all arrangements will be put in place so that all concerns of parents and the public are addressed.

Ahead of framing the guidelines, meetings will be held with parent teacher associations, student and youth outfits, political parties and local self-governments, Sivankutty said. While offering full support to the General Education Department’s initiatives, Veena said the guidelines will be based on a ‘bio-bubble’ model.

The ‘bio-bubble’ model refers to creation of sanitised environments for school students where only people vaccinated against Covid come in contact with them. A similar model is being implemented by the state tourism department for hotels and resorts. According to Sivankutty, the meeting discussed various aspects including conveyance for school students, safety in classrooms, distribution of noon meal, class schedule and use of restroom facilities.

Discussion was also held on minute aspects such as the number of students to be accommodated in the classroom at any given time and the vaccination status of family members and teachers.

Plus One seats may be increased

T’Puram: The government will consider increasing higher secondary seats in unaided schools to ensure that all students who had applied for admission can pursue the course, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Thursday. The minister’s response came a day after the first allotment list for Plus One admission was released on Wednesday.

Several meritorious students, including those who secured A+ in all subjects, could not get their preferred school-course combination. Sivankutty, who visited Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, to oversee the admission proceedings, said the issue of many students being unable to get admissions of their choice could be addressed to a large extent through a marginal increase of Plus one seats by 20%.



“We are hopeful that there will be enough seats for all applicants once the admission process comes to an end. However, we will examine the situation after admissions are carried out based on the first allotment list and decide on the future course of action,” Sivankutty said.

