Kerala politician P C George booked for remarks against Health Minister Veena George

He was booked under IPC section 509 (insult to a woman's modesty), IPC 354 A (iv) (making sexually coloured remarks) and KP Act 124

Published: 24th September 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have registered a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against P C George, former MLA and Kerala Janapakshan (Secular) leader, for his remarks against Health Minister Veena George.

The Ernakulam city police registered the case against George based on a complaint by High Court lawyer BH Mansoor. He was booked under IPC section 509 (insult to a woman's modesty), IPC 354 A (iv) (making sexually coloured remarks) and KP Act 124.

George landed in a controversy after giving a telephonic interview to a news website on the rising COVID cases in the state. As per the complaint, George said that Veena George proved that she is not qualified to be a minister and instead she has qualified to become a film actress. Referring to Veena, George also said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made "his assistant" as the health minister. The complainant said the interview was an insult to femininity.

Meanwhile, the police also booked a case against Nandakumar who runs the news website for publishing the conversation on social media.

