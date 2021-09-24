Kerala to revise list of Covid deaths soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government list of Covid deaths will be revised in line with the new guidelines issued by the central government, Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday. According to the revised guidelines, deaths that occur within 30 days of people testing positive will be treated as deaths due to Covid. The revision will be completed in a few days, she said.

The minister was speaking after visiting the new intensive care facilities at the Medical College Hospital here. “The health department had conducted an inquiry into the problems cited in death reporting. Efforts are being taken to resolve them. A revised list of deaths will be published. The government will facilitate benefits for all eligible people,” she said.

As per a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, 95% of deaths take place within 25 days of testing positive. “To make the scope broader and more inclusive, deaths occurring within 30 days from the date of testing or from the date of being clinically determined as a Covid-19 case will be treated as deaths due to Covid-19, even if the death takes place outside the hospital in-patient facility,” says the central guideline. Further, the minister said the stent stock at the medical college hospital is sufficient to meet the requirement for two weeks.

Avoid mass gatherings: Health min

More stents will be procured. The government is expecting a decline in the number of Covid patients, Veena said. “People should ensure that the Covid protocol is followed in social interactions. Mass gatherings should be avoided.” While over 90% of the population has taken the first dose vaccine, over one crore people have taken both the doses.

The Kerala HC had on Wednesday directed the government to clarify why a separate order was issued on post-Covid treatment charges, especially when deaths occurring 30 days after patients testing negative are treated as Covid deaths.

Meanwhile, two new ICUs have been set up at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital to face a possible third wave of the pandemic. There are 100 ICU beds. `5.5 crore was spent to renovate two wards — number 7 and 8 —where the facility has been set up. Seventeen ventilators have been installed there, with more to come.