STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court proceedings over Centre's 10 per cent reservation to EWS

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Published: 24th September 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Friday stayed the Kerala High Court proceedings on a plea challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admissions to candidates of the economically weaker sections (EWS).

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also issued notice on the plea filed by the Centre seeking transfer of the case from the high court to the apex court which had earlier referred to the similar case for adjudication to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought a stay on the proceedings before the high court and a notice to Nujaim PK who had filed the PIL.

The plea said: "The present transfer petition is being filed...under Article '139A (1) of the Constitution, seeking the transfer of Civil Writ Petition No.-23872 of 2020 titled as Nujaim P.K.Vs. Union of India 85. Ors, pending before the High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam, to this Court..."

"Writ Petition involves an identical question of law to one pending before this Court, whether the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 violates the basic structure of the Constitution of India and is against the basic principle of the constitution".

The transfer of the aforesaid writ petition would enable all these cases to be clubbed and heard together and avoid possibility of inconsistent orders being passed by different courts, it said.

The transfer of petition is necessary because a similar plea and other connected petitions regarding the validity of the Act are pending before this court, it added.

The top court had earlier referred to the 5-judge Constitution a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker sections and the Act.

The court had refused to stay the Centre's decision.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9, 2019 respectively, and was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Recently, the Madras High Court made a crucial observation that the Centre's notification on grant of 10 per cent quota to the EWS in all-India quota (AIQ) seats of medical colleges would require approval of the top court.

A separate bench of the top court later in the day set aside a Madras High Court direction that the Centre must seek the top court's approval before implementing 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in all-India quota (AIQ) seats of medical colleges.

The apex court, however, made clear that it is not quashing the entire high court order passed on August 25 or stating any opinion on its merit but just setting aside the observations made with regard to top court's approval on EWS quota.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Kerala High Court EWS Supreme Court
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp