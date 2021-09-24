Vijayaraghavan in spot over Pala bishop’s narcotic jihad remark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convener and CPM secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan has found himself in a spot over supporting the Pala bishop’s narcotic jihad remark.

Vijayaraghavan, who had earlier said the remark was not made with ill-meaning, had to swallow his words on Thursday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the bishop. Responding to queries after the LDF meet, he said that was his initial response. “One comprehends better after a detailed analysis” he said, evading more questions.

The LDF meet on Thursday chose not to hold a discussion on the bishop’s remark and related controversies, as the CM had made the government’s stance clear on the matter.

Though it came up for discussion at the LDF meeting that was attended by various parties, including the Kerala Congress (M) which had supported the remark, Pinarayi said the government had already made clear its stance and hence there was no need for further discussion on it.

Dismisses Sudhakaran’s charges

On state Congress chief K Sudhakaran calling him a communal leader, Vijayaraghavan said such criticisms are made by those who lack facts to back their statements.

Posting in boards, corps

CPM will soon start talks with Left allies on appointment of boards and corporation chiefs.