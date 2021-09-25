More women at helm of CPM branch committees, youngest 21-year-old Jaseema

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Communist Party’s ongoing branch conferences ahead of its 23rd Party Congress witnessed a slew of changes at the leadership level. In a generational shift in structure and perspective, more women and youngsters are getting elected as CPM branch secretaries.

What stands out is the election of 21-year-old Jaseema of Kollam, the youngest among the lot, while 94-year-old Narayana Pillai of Alappuzha is the oldest branch secretary.

Narayana Pillai

The CPM which created headlines with the youngest woman mayor and panchayat president is now replicating the same model in its organisational structure too. 21-year old Jaseema Dasthakeer who was elected as secretary of Vayalikkada branch under Chathannoor East local committee in Kollam is the youngest branch secretary.

Jaseema who entered politics through Balasangham is now SFI Chathannoor area joint secretary and DYFI joint secretary. She has just completed BA Philosophy from SN College Kollam. “It was just two years ago that I became a full-time party member. The party has full confidence in me. And that’s why I was entrusted with this task. I’m confident that I can do justice to the same,” Jaseema told TNIE. While Kollam has the youngest branch secretary, the eldest comes from neighbouring Alappuzha. 94-year old Nandassery Narayana Pillai has once again been elected secretary of Ennakkad Thekku Branch, Alappuzha.

“It’s great that more youngsters and fresh faces are coming up to the party leadership. Youngsters are the backbone for any organisation. I’m also in the process of bringing in more youngsters to the party. It gives me immense pride that I’m also involved in the process,” he told TNIE.

Pillai has been the branch secretary for 32 years since 1983. In between he was part of the local committee. “I want more youngsters to come up. That’s why I moved on to the local committee. Later I left it, as I thought considering my advanced age I should not continue. In 2010, I once again became the branch secretary. I want to set a model for youngsters. In fact I came back as secretary as I want to bring in more youngsters,” he adds.

Revolutionary memories of yore are still alive in his memories. Nandassery fondly remembers his long association with a legendary Communist from his neighbourhood - V S Achuthanandan. “He’s one of the seniormost leaders. He had come to express solidarity with us when we organised an agitation a couple of years ago,” he recalls.

The CPM branch conferences had also witnessed election of several women as branch secretaries. Though the party stipulates that there should be at least two women in a branch, with generally 9-15 members, most branches have a significant number of women participants. Once the CPM branch conferences are over by mid-October, the local committee conferences will begin.

‘Appreciable move’

“It’s appreciable that more women are coming to the party and go on to become branch secretaries. The party has already taken a decision to bring in more women. Now it’s being implemented in a more effective manner. This would help the party reach out to more women,” observed CPM central committee member and former health minister K K Shailaja.