CPM branch secy who threatened NRK suspended

  The CPM on Saturday suspended the branch secretary who threatened an expatriate for not paying  donation to the party.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The CPM on Saturday suspended the branch secretary who threatened an expatriate for not paying donation to the party. The party has taken action against CPM Mukundapuram branch secretary Biju Sreenithyam. The decision was taken by the district secretariat.

The CPM area committee leadership said that Biju had done nothing wrong and that the complainant was spreading false news against the branch secretary for not helping him to fill the land. But with the intervention of the state leadership, action was taken against Biju.

The branch secretary threatened NRK Shahi Vijayan demanding money for the construction of a memorial for party martyr Sreekumar. A complaint was also lodged with the Chief Minister in this regard. But Biju’s explanation was that he only asked for the money that the expatriate had promised to pay two years ago. However, the area leadership had also responded that the expatriate had not been threatened and there might have been a misunderstanding between the two.

An audio clip of a telephone call made by a CPM leader in Chavara to an NRK’s relative that he would pitch a party flag post in the compound of a convention centre if the expat investor who built it doesn’t give donation to the party had surfaced on Friday, inviting public criticism. NRK Shahi Vijayan along with wife Shiny had completed the construction of a convention centre at Mukhammoodi Mukku in Chavara. In the audio clip, a man, who introduced himself as CPM Mukundapuram branch secretary Biju, threatens Shahi’s relative Akhil that he would not allow any work in the adjacent wetland plot, also owned by Shahi. The application for legalising reclamation of a portion of wetland is pending with the agriculture officer. 

