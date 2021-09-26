Farm goods to reach markets atop KSRTC buses?

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was a time in Kerala when the streets once throbbed with life as buses carrying various types of goods reached both local markets and towns across the state. With the passage of time, the glory of rooftop transportation of goods atop the buses waned as expected with the emergence of various types of cargo vehicles. Now the state government is pondering bringing back the old system of transporting domestic grown farm produces including vegetables atop the KSRTC buses pressed in long routes to markets across the state to salvage the sagging fortunes of the farmers as well as the KSRTC.

A work study report on agriculture development and farmers’ welfare done by the Personal and Administrative Reforms Department has recommended to the state government to consider KSRTC buses for the roof-top transportation of domestically grown vegetables across the state to provide better remuneration for those engaged in vegetable farming. This would be a win-win situation for farmers, consumers and debt-ridden KSRTC, it said.

Though the government has announced support price for various crops including vegetables, there is a considerable difference in prices of vegetables being sold in various parts of the state. After the campaign of pesticide-free vegetables, there is a considerable demand for the domestically grown vegetables and a lot of people have taken up farming as a vocation. But ensuring a dedicated market and price for this domestically grown farm produces is still a big challenge.

By equipping dedicated software for the marketing of farm produces along with services, the state could ensure a fair price for farm produces across the state. The goods can be offloaded at designated local level warehouses. Further, the staff of the KSRTC buses carrying goods should be given an incentive in proportion to the weight of the load carried on the top of the buses. This would enable the KSRTC to earn additional revenue other than ticket collection apart from providing an opportunity for the staff to earn more, the report said.

Subhash T V, Director of Agriculture said the suggestion of ferrying farm produces atop the KSRTC buses to city markets was one of the good recommendations in the report. “We hope once the report is submitted to the state government after the initial discussion, the government would take a favourable decision in favour of this recommendation which would be beneficial for farmers, KSRTC and even the consumers,” he said.

