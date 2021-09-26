STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala’s tax revenue sees an uptick

The state government’s tax revenue from the sale of petrol, diesel and liquor has recorded a quantum leap during the past five months, compared to the previous year.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Atul Pranay has conducted successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to detection of huge evasion of taxes.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s tax revenue from the sale of petrol, diesel and liquor has recorded a quantum leap during the past five months, compared to the previous year. Between April and August this fiscal, tax collection saw a rise of 54.2%, 62.2% and 54.6%, respectively. However, the state taxes department is not excited about the increase.

This is because the financial year in comparison, 2020-21, had witnessed a drastic fall in tax collections due to Covid. The state government can consider an appropriate tax relaxation in the wake of the upward trend in tax revenue from petrol and diesel, economists say. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tax revenue Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp