Kerala’s tax revenue sees an uptick

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s tax revenue from the sale of petrol, diesel and liquor has recorded a quantum leap during the past five months, compared to the previous year. Between April and August this fiscal, tax collection saw a rise of 54.2%, 62.2% and 54.6%, respectively. However, the state taxes department is not excited about the increase.

This is because the financial year in comparison, 2020-21, had witnessed a drastic fall in tax collections due to Covid. The state government can consider an appropriate tax relaxation in the wake of the upward trend in tax revenue from petrol and diesel, economists say.