Kottayam youth's heart reaches Kozhikode from Kalamassery in 3.15 hours

Navis was declared brain dead on Friday.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Navis Sajan

Navis Sajan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: At 7.27pm on Saturday, the ambulance carrying Kottayam native Navis Sajan’s heart reached the premises of Metromed International Cardiac Centre here, bringing an end to more than three-hour-long wait of hospital authorities and the relatives of Kannur native Premchand, 59.

Navis was declared brain dead on Friday. His parents had agreed to donate eight of his organs — heart, liver, hands, eyes and kidneys — to various people across the state. The 25-year-old’s heart was found to be a match for Premchand. The organs were shared through the state’s Mrithasanjeevani programme. The task, for the police and traffic authorities, was to transport the organ from Rajagiri Hospital in Kalamassery, Ernakulam to Kozhikode.  

They appealed to the public to make way for the ambulance and created a safe passage. Earlier, state health minister Veena George, via a Facebook post, too had appealed to the public to help authorities complete the task. The ambulance traveled 173 km to reach Kozhikode after a 3.15-hour uninterrupted journey. According to Metromed authorities, the transplant surgery would last five hours.

Director of cardiothoracic surgery and chief consultant Dr V Nandakumar is heading the surgery. Kottayam Vadavathur native Navis, who was pursuing his masters in accounting in France, was at his home as the classes were being conducted virtually.

On September 16, he was found unconscious at his home due to a sudden dip in blood sugar level and was rushed to a private hospital in Kottayam. He was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital last week, where he was declared brain dead.

