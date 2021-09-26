Prayer, meditation to mark birthday fete of Mata Amritanandamayi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi will be celebrated by devotees across the globe by engaging in prayer, meditation and service activities. Considering the Covid situation and natural calamities, there won’t be any celebration at Amritapuri. Swami Amritaswaroopananda Puri, the vice-chairman of Amitanandamayi Mutt, asked devotees to engage in spiritual activities and pray for the welfare and peace of all living beings, on September 27, the 68th birthday of Amritanandamayi.

“Last year also, we couldn’t celebrate Amma’s birthday. Devotees of Amma in 191 countries will join the birthday prayers that will be simultaneously held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on September 27 at their places. Humankind is passing through a deep crisis mentally, physically and emotionally. There is no relevance for a largescale celebration. It is time to apologise before nature and god for our wrongdoings,” said Amritaswaroopananda Puri.

Special rituals, including yajna and homam, began at Amritapuri on Saturday. Inmates of the ashram are attending the three-day ritual. On Monday, rituals including ‘Guru paduka pooja’ will be performed in the presence of Mata Amritanandamayi. Rituals and Amma’s birthday address will be telecast through social media channels of the Math.