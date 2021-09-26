STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Prayer, meditation to mark birthday fete of Mata Amritanandamayi

 The birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi will be celebrated by devotees across the globe by engaging in prayer, meditation and service activities.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi addressing devotees in Chennai

Mata Amritanandamayi (Photo| D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi will be celebrated by devotees across the globe by engaging in prayer, meditation and service activities. Considering the Covid situation and natural calamities, there won’t be any celebration at Amritapuri. Swami Amritaswaroopananda Puri, the vice-chairman of Amitanandamayi Mutt, asked devotees to engage in spiritual activities and pray for the welfare and peace of all living beings, on September 27, the 68th birthday of Amritanandamayi.

“Last year also, we couldn’t celebrate Amma’s birthday. Devotees of Amma in 191 countries will join the birthday prayers that will be simultaneously held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on September 27 at their places. Humankind is passing through a deep crisis mentally, physically and emotionally. There is no relevance for a largescale celebration. It is time to apologise before nature and god for our wrongdoings,” said Amritaswaroopananda Puri. 

Special rituals, including yajna and homam, began at Amritapuri on Saturday. Inmates of the ashram are attending the three-day ritual. On Monday, rituals including ‘Guru paduka pooja’ will be performed in the presence of Mata Amritanandamayi. Rituals and Amma’s birthday address will be telecast through social media channels of the Math.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp