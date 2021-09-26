Travel, hospitality sector pinning hopes on festive season for revival

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As World Tourism Day is celebrated on Monday, Kerala’s travel and hospitality sector is pinning hopes on upcoming festive holidays for the much-needed revival. With Kerala opening its borders, there is a slight improvement in movement of tourists across various destinations in the state and stakeholders expect a rise in footfall with Kerala’s usual tourism season starting in October.

Kerala Tourism had actively participated in the recently held Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Ahmedabad aiming to attract maximum number of tourists from North India during festive season. “During pooja holidays tourists from North Indian states and Maharashtra used to come to Kerala in large numbers. The footfall was very low during Pooja holidays and Diwali last year due to Covid spread. At TTF we campaigned on safety and bio-bubble system being practised in the tourism sector in Kerala.

The usual tourism season starts in October and continues till February,” an official of Kerala Tourism who took part in TTF said. Homestays across Kerala are getting inquiries for pooja holidays. Currently, homestays are surviving with tourists within the state who visit various destinations during weekends.



“The situation has improved in last one month as we are getting guests at least on weekends regularly. But we are now getting good inquiries for pooja vacation from other states. If Covid situation improves, these inquiries will definitely turn into bookings,” M P Sivadathan, Director, Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS), said.

Anoop Joseph, Multi-Property Director (Sales and Marketing), Marriott Hotel Kochi, said tourism industry is on the path of revival. He said implementation of bio-bubble model has been extremely thoughtful and a well-planned initiative that would help revive tourism and hospitality sector.

Vikas Kumar, general manager, Four Points by Sheraton Kochi, said even though this year there is a 50 per cent drop in business compared to 2019, there is still a good possibility of revival. The campaigns run by Kerala Tourism will certainly give confidence to tourists to visit the state. As far as travel agents and trip advisors are concerned, incoming and outboard trips have started.

They consider the arrival of a cruise ship with over 1,200 tourists in Kochi as a positive signal for the ailing sector. However, negative publicity due to daily reports on Covid cases is a concern.

“Debates on the number of Covid cases on media platforms are causing damage to Kerala’s tourism sector. Opposition parties may be doing it for political interests but it is giving negative publicity which impacts most on the tourism industry. We have started getting bookings for trips to Kerala as well as to other states. But the situation has to improve further to see a revival,” said Paulose Mathew, chairman, Kerala chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India.

MITIGATING IMPACT

Jomy Abraham, manager of Grand Hyatt, Kochi, said domestic tourism has restarted and is helping to mitigate the impact on jobs and businesses in some destinations. However, real recovery will only be possible when international tourism returns which requires global cooperation and evidence-based solutions.