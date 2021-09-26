STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Use of word ‘irrevocably’ in talaqnama not ground to declare talaq invalid: Kerala HC

Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the former wife of district and sessions judge B Kalam Pasha seeking to declare the talaq invalid. 

Published: 26th September 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

veil, burqa

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the former wife of district and sessions judge B Kalam Pasha seeking to declare the talaq invalid. The court said the pre-requisites for pronouncing a valid talaq has been fulfilled in this case. The petition was filed by Sajani A of Kollam. She contended the talaqnama was not valid since it was post-dated and the date was corrected subsequently through a letter. She also pointed out that there was only a single pronouncement of talaq and it was made irrevocable.

Counsel for Kalam Pasha pointed out that the sessions judge had pronounced was a ‘Talaq Ahsan’ and the use of the word ‘irrevocably’ in it was only to alert the petitioner of the seriousness of the decision.
The High Court held that the talaq in the case has to be taken as pronounced after due consideration and not instantaneousness owing to the reconciliation efforts pursued by the parties before its pronouncement.
The use of the word ‘irrevocably’ in the talaqnama is certainly suggestive of an intimation by the former husband to the petitioner, that he was not ready to reconsider his decision.

“Had it not been for subsequent events, we would have certainly held the pronouncement of talaq as illegal on this ground. However, we notice from the evidence before us that, even after the pronouncement of talaq, there were in fact efforts to reconcile, albeit unsuccessful, in which family members of either party 
participated,” observed the court.

The court held that notwithstanding the use of the word ‘irrevocably’ in the talaqnama, Kalam Pasha must be seen as having pronounced a Talaq Ahsan, that became irrevocable only on the expiry of the period of three lunar months immediately following the single pronouncement of the talaq.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
talaq Kerala High Court talaqnama
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp