Antigen self-testing kits gain popularity in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstand ing the decision by the government to make only RT-PCR test mandatory for detecting Covid, the rapid antigen test (RAT) continues to be popular among the public as a cheaper and faster option to clear doubts of infection. The RT-PCR, considered the gold standard for detecting Covid, costs Rs 500 per test while the antigen test costs Rs 300.

But the major drawback of RT-PCR is the delay in getting the results. It takes at least five to six hours to get the result in a private laboratory while it takes more than 24 hours in a government laboratory. As the government has eased lockdown restrictions further, the delay in getting Covid test results has become a concern for people who want to clear doubts whether they are infected or not before attending a private function, an official meeting or going on a trip.

While the health department has directed private laboratories against using rapid tests, the demand for self-testing antigen test kits has only increased. Besides, RAT continues to be available in private hospitals, which are allowed to use it for limited purposes. The government data shows that of the 1,14,627 samples tested 24 hours prior to September 25, 30,675 were antigen tests. The tests done using self-test kits are not included in the state’s list.

However, the sale of self-test kits seems to be thriving and more brands have arrived in shops. “Initially, we used to get more demand in cities from people because they were aware of the availability of kits. Now, there is demand from other locations as well. People can take a selftest without going to the lab and get the result in just 15 minutes,” said Antony Tharian of Trust Pharmaceutical Group, a distributor of self-test kits in the state.

“Earlier, people used it to check if they were infected so that they could go into quarantine. But now it is mostly used to end quarantine so that they can get out and attend functions,” he added. The increasing demand for self-testing kits has come at a time when the government wants more RT-PCR tests due to the presence of more asymptomatic cases.

The health experts have pointed out the issue of false results in self-testing though it offers a method to clear doubts of people. The sudden decision to stop antigen testing and make RTPCR the standard test came as a blow to private laboratories. According to them, the decision was arbitrary and discriminatory. “The health department has actively encouraged the use of antigen tests till the other day.

As a result, the labs had purchased a large number of test kits. But now the government has taken an abrupt U-turn, putting us into trouble. There is a huge demand for antigen tests in private hospitals while we are prevented from offering the same. Similarly, there is no restriction on the sale of selftesting antigen kits,” said Medical Laboratory Owners’ Association president C Balachandran.

Experts cite issue of false result

The health experts have pointed out the issue of false results in self-testing though it offers a method to clear doubts of people.