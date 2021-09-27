STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KTU bags 4 NSS awards

The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has bagged four National Service Scheme (NSS) state awards, including for best volunteers and units. 

Published: 27th September 2021 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has bagged four National Service Scheme (NSS) state awards, including for best volunteers and units. 

Sijo George of Adi Shankara College of Engineering, Kalady, received the award for best unit and programme officer. 

Lakshmi Nandana N R of Adi Shankara College of Engineering, Swathi Santosh of Sree Chithira Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sreejith S V of NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad, were adjudged best volunteers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp