KTU bags 4 NSS awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has bagged four National Service Scheme (NSS) state awards, including for best volunteers and units.

Sijo George of Adi Shankara College of Engineering, Kalady, received the award for best unit and programme officer.

Lakshmi Nandana N R of Adi Shankara College of Engineering, Swathi Santosh of Sree Chithira Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sreejith S V of NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad, were adjudged best volunteers.