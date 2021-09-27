'Revenge' complaints on behalf of dear ones rising: Women’s panel

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, a 30-year-old approached the State Women’s Commission with a complaint against her neighbour. It said the man showered abuses on her and tried to manhandle her. During the hearing, the complaint turned out to be fake, and it emerged that the woman was seeking revenge on behalf of her husband. For the men were involved in a bitter fight over a land issue.

“Similar cases are on the rise. Most of the complainants were unaware of the seriousness of lodging a fake complaint. They apologised when we told them of the consequences. But the real cause for worry is the loss of opportunity for a genuine complainant,” said Dr Shahida Kamal, a commission member.

The commission has cut short the number of appointments at a hearing from the previous 125-150 people a day to just persons to follow social distancing, she added. In recent hearings, an average of around four complaints have turned out to be fake, Dr Shahida said.

They were received against policemen as well. “We received many complaints against policemen engaged in lockdown enforcement. Some women filed complaints in revenge against policemen who blocked their family leisure trips,” she said.

Twelve police officers -- four circle inspectors, three sub-inspectors and five civil police officers -- were summoned to the latest adalat chaired by Dr Shahida. Complaints against all except one were fake, she pointed out. The commission has now implemented a screening process for suspicious complaints.

“When such a complaint is received, the officers would contact the woman over phone. If found fake, the complaint won’t be considered for the adalat hearing,” she said. Dr Shahida, who is in charge of four districts, said fake complaints were a statewide trend.