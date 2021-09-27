STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tea shop owner hurt in gas cylinder blast

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Two shops were gutted and one person was injured after a gas cylinder exploded on Sunday. Ismail, 58, a tea shop owner, sustained serious injuries to his leg when the cylinder exploded and pierced his leg. He is admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. 

The upholstery shop nearby was also partially destroyed in the fire. According to the shop owner, Rajeev, his shop suffered a loss of about Rs 6 lakh.Ismail, who opened the shop at 5:30 am, was trying to turn on the stove as usual when he noticed a small fire spreading to the cylinder leak.

Frightened, Ismail quickly ran out of the shop and the fire spread and the cylinder exploded, parts of which pierced into his leg. Fire brigade from Kottarakkara arrived at the spot immediately and put out the fire. There were other gas cylinders inside the shop. Kottarakkara police also reached the spot.

