Tariq Anwar mediation fails, Sudheeran quits AICC too

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the intervention of AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, veteran Congress leader VM Sudheeran remained firm on his resignation from the state unit’s political affairs committee and from the all-India committee. On Monday, Sudheeran told Anwar that he would return to the committees only after the new state leadership corrects its style of functioning.

After postponing the initial appointment, when Anwar decided to meet Sudheeran in person on Monday evening, the latter sprang a surprise by informing him about the resignation from the AICC. Anwar had initially decided to meet Sudheeran and senior leader Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday, but it did not happen. It is learnt that state Congress chief K Sudhakaran was not keen to send the central delegation to Sudheeran’s house after the conciliatory talks initiated by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan failed. Though Anwar termed the talks with Sudheeran positive, the latter didn’t revoke his resignation and instead criticised Sudhakaran.

“There was a lack of functional deliberations until the list of district chiefs were submitted. Now, I have given my suggestions to the central delegation. I am hopeful they would take appropriate steps to correct the wrong actions of the state leadership. Let the result come. I have never sought any position in the party for the last 25 years and I will continue as a normal party worker,” said Sudheeran. He also warned the central leadership that if Sudhakaran does not alter his style of functioning, the Congress will be doomed in the state. It is learnt that efforts by veteran leader A K Antony to pacify Sudheeran did not yield success either.

Mullappally too comes down on Sudhakaran

Criticising Sudheeran, veteran leader P J Kurien said instead of stepping down from the committees, Sudheeran should have taken steps to strengthen the party. Earlier in the day, when Anwar called on Mullappally, he shared similar sentiments as that of Sudheeran. Mullappally’s outburst against Sudhakaran was on expected lines after the latter alleged that his predecessor was not available over phone.

“I am a senior leader who has been in the Congress party for over five decades and I don’t think I should be given a particular slot to see the party president,” Mullappally told TNIE. Sudhakaran and Satheesan are expected to leave for New Delhi by the end of this week to submit the probables list of leaders to be included in the state Congress committee. If the duo had the wholehearted support of the Congress high command earlier, the turnaround has definitely upset them.

Tariq Anwar also held talks with former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday. After the deliberations, Chennithala urged the leader to take initiative to instill unity in the party and to ensure that senior leaders are taken into confidence.