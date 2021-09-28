Bharat Bandh supporters abuse cable TV operator’s staff

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even though the Bharat Bandh was by and large peaceful in the district, some hartal supporters created ruckus at the office of a private cable operator at Nadakkavu at noon on Monday.



The Nadakkavu police booked a case against a group of bandh supporters for trying to interrupt the functioning of the office, which comes under the essential service category.

Though no one was physically assaulted and no property was vandalised, the group abused the staff for working on Monday, police said. Various organisations and self-help groups ran private vehicles in the city to help passengers stranded at the railway station and KSRTC bus terminal.

“We received a massive response to the bandh called by our party,” said LDF convener A Vijyaraghavan. “The public examinations and other public events called by the government were put off in the view of the Bandh’’.

The movement of private vehicles was not obstructed and essential services including shops and establishments selling milk, medical shops and newspapers functioned as normal. The KSRTC conducted limited local services with police escort. All the long-distance services resumed after 6pm, said officials.