Consider present situation as opportunity, says Amritanandamayi

Mata Amritanandamayi celebrated her birthday with devotees across the globe virtually by engaging in prayer, meditation and service activities.

Published: 28th September 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wishes Amritanandamayi on her birthday at Amritapuri in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: “Considering  the present period as an opportunity we should try to empower ourselves by building our inner strength, self-confidence, determination and enthusiasm,” said Mata Amritanandamayi in her 68th birthday message on Monday. 

“There is tremendous inner potential lying dormant within us, much more than we perceive. We should turn these occasions to awaken and grow,” she added.

Mata Amritanandamayi celebrated her birthday with devotees across the globe virtually by engaging in prayer, meditation and service activities. Considering the Covid situation and natural calamities, there was no celebration at Amritapuri this year. Rituals and Amma’s birthday address were telecast through Math’s social media channels.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished Amritanandamayi on her birthday by visiting her at Amritapuri in Kollam.

“The world has undergone countless changes. At present, the wheel of change is taking us in a different direction. When a disaster or some event impacts the world, we should view it as the karmic consequence of our cumulative actions. Rather than criticising and blaming each other, we should awaken ourselves. Only then will we be able to build a better tomorrow,” said Amritanandamayi.

Devotees from 191 countries joined the birthday prayers that was held simultaneously held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Monday.

“The humankind is passing through a deep mental, physical and emotional crisis. There is no relevance for a largescale celebration,” said Amritaswaroopananda Puri.Special rituals, including yagna and homam, began at Amritapuri on Saturday. Inmates of the ashram attended the three-day ritual.

