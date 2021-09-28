Southwest monsoon likely to continue in Kerala

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon is likely to have an extended run in the state this time as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather indicators show. The delay in southwest monsoon’s withdrawal is also likely to have a bearing on the onset of Northeast monsoon. Usually, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon heralds the advent of north-easterly winds bringing in northeast monsoon to peninsular Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and subsequently Kerala.

Cyclone Gulab which will dissipate in two days is expected to re-emerge in the Arabian Sea in the next few days which will intensify rainfall activity over Kerala. In other words, the state may witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India still shows no sign of declining in the wake of Cyclone Gulab.

IMD centre Thiruvananthapuram director K Santhosh told TNIE, “Weather models show the likely re-emergence of low pressure in the Arabian Sea which is expected to increase rainfall in Kerala even in the first week of October. Technically, by September 30, southwest monsoon season concludes in Kerala and the onset of northeast monsoon begins by October 15, with minor deviations,” he said.

Before the beginning of northeast monsoon, an anticyclonic wind has to form over the lower troposphere. But the ongoing rain spell in north India shows that the process may be slightly delayed, and the exact picture will be clear by September 30, he said.

The late surge also helped the state bridge the deficit in annual rainfall in the state. As on Monday, the state has received 1,672.2 mm rainfall against the average of 2,021.5 mm, showing a departure of 17%.

Up to 20% of departure is considered normal rainfall season, according to the IMD parlance. So, strengthening of rainfall activity over the state in the remaining days in the current season indicates that the shortfall is likely to reduce further. Though the state has received a normal rainfall till now overall, eight districts have had deficient rainfall.

RAIN TRIGGERS MUDSLIP AT LOCKHEART GAP AGAIN

Idukki: Incessant rain that lashed Idukki triggered a mudslip on the Munnar-Lockheart Gap road near Bison valley at around 11pm on Sunday. Huge boulders that rolled down from the nearby hill blocked the traffic completely.

Though no casualty was reported, Devikulam sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma on Monday banned traffic through the highway considering the possibility of more mudslips. Passengers coming from Theni and Thekkady areas will be diverted via Anachal and Rajakkadu. The latest mudslip happened at the same place where a landslip caused a huge blockade during last monsoon.

Kayamkulam gets highest rainfall of 17cm

Kayamkulam in Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall of 17cm in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30am on Monday followed by Neyyattinkara and Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram and Aryankavu in Kollam, and Seethathode in Pathanamthitta with 13cm each.