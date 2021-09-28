STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three TN students go missing in Walayar dam

They reached the dam on two motorbikes around 2.30pm. 

Published: 28th September 2021 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Three students from Coimbatore who entered the Walayar dam water went missing on Monday. The three were part of a five-member group of students who arrived from Sundarapuram in Coimbatore. They reached the dam on two motorbikes around 2.30pm. 

The youths who went missing are Sanjay, 16, son of Ramesh of Vellalore; Anto, 16, son of Joseph, Sundarapuram; and Purnesh, 16, son of Shanmugham of Sundarapuram. The two others who did not enter the water are Rahul, 16, and Pranav, 17, also natives of Sundarapuram. All of them are first-year computer engineering diploma students of Hindustan Polytechnic College, Coimbatore. 

District police chief R Viswanath, state and Tamil Nadu police personnel reached the spot to lead search operations. Fire force personnel from Kanjikode and Palakkad stations, a scuba diving team and local residents continued the search for the youths till late in the night. The youths had entered the water in an area in the dam where large pits have formed because of sand mining. It is suspected that the students might have got caught in the deep pits, said the police.

