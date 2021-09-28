STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

What steps proposed to prevent elephant incursions in Palakkad? HC asks Kerala government

The court said that the amici curiae, appointed by it in the matter, gave a report pointing out an incident of a herd of elephants' entering the under construction IIT campus at Palakkad.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Herd of elephants

Herd of elephants

By PTI

KOCHI: Incursion of wild elephants into human settlements in Palakkad district, including at an under construction IIT campus there, has been taken note of the Kerala High Court, which has sought a report from the state government on steps proposed to be taken for preventing such incidents in future.

The direction was issued by a bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and P Gopinath during hearing of a PIL initiated by it on its own in the wake of the gruesome killing of a dog named Bruno which was tied up and beaten to death by some people on the Adimalathura beach on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

The court said that the amici curiae, appointed by it in the matter, gave a report pointing out an incident of a herd of elephants' entering the under construction IIT campus at Palakkad. The bench said that the government's response to the report "shall indicate the steps that are proposed to be taken by the State and its agencies for preventing such incidents in future".

As part of the PIL the court was also examining other incidents of cruelty to animals, including the killing of hundreds of stray dogs by poisoning in Thrikkakara municipality area of Ernakulam district.

In the dog poisoning matter, the bench directed the local body to indicate the steps taken by it to put in place the necessary infrastructure for carrying out Animal Birth Control Programmes for animals in their area.

During the hearing of the matter, the bench was informed by the Kerala government that the State Animal Welfare Board has already commenced functioning and its website has become operational and ready for access by the citizenry.

The government had also told the bench that the Animal Welfare Board of India, however, was yet to communicate its nominees to the state board and on receiving information from them, those nominees will also be inducted.

"Taking note of the above, we direct the Animal Welfare Board of India to immediately nominate two members to the State Animal Welfare Board. The nomination shall be effected within two weeks from today (September 24)," the high court said and listed the PIL for further hearing on October 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad district IIT-Palakkad Kerala High Court Adimalathura beach
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp