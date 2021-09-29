STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

DP World's Kochi port imposes additional fees; importers in doldrums

According to DP World, port terminals across India has implemented shifting charges for DPD containers years ago.

Published: 29th September 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi Port (Representational Image)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of Dubai Port (DP) World that operates the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadom in Kochi, to impose additional charges for container handling has caused concern among the importers. The Kerala Exporters Forum has decided to raise the issue in the trade meet scheduled to be held in Kochi on Thursday. Port minister Ahmed Devarkovil, PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas, Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena, Customs Commissioner Mohammed Yousaf and Kerala Maritime Board CEO H Dineshan will attend the meeting.

The DP World has informed the exporters that shifting charges of Rs 800 for 20 feet containers and Rs 1,200 for 40 feet containers will be imposed for direct port delivery (DPD) of import containers from October 1. According to DP World, port terminals across India has implemented shifting charges for DPD containers years ago. However, the DP World had deferred the decision to support trade.

“We have been facilitating non-en bloc and DPD for our customers without charging for the same. This is resulting in increased unproductive movements which have increased our operating costs significantly. To continue serving our customers with the highest efficiency, starting 1st October, we will be levying a discounted charge for these services, which is aligned with the prevalent industry practice,” said DP World Cochin CEO Praveen Thomas Joseph.

However, the export community alleges that ICTT is the most expensive port in India. The terminal handling charge at Kochi ICTT is double that of Chennai port. There has been a 500 percent increase in container freight charges recently. There has been a five-fold increase in the charges for export to the US and the export community is worried over the steep rise in expenses. The new charge will add to our burden and exporters will be forced to shift to ports like Thoothukudi and Chennai where rates are low,” said Kerala Exporters Forum president M Hameedali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DP World Dubai port
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp